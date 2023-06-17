UrduPoint.com

Prix De Diane Set For War Of The Roses

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Prix de Diane set for war of the Roses

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Blue Rose Cen can join a pantheon of racing legends if she prevails in the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) at Chantilly on Sunday with her main obstacle the unbeaten Jannah Rose.

Blue Rose Cen if successful would join Allez France (1973), Zarkava (2008) and Divine Proportions (2005) in winning the Prix Marcel Boussac, the Prix de Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (French 1000 Guineas) and the Diane.

Her trainer Christophe Head hails from one of the most famous French racing families -- his aunt Criquette Head-Maarek's last Diane winner Treve in 2013 went on to win Europe's most prestigious race the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe twice.

Both Allez France (1974) and Zarkava (2008) also won the Arc.

Head, whose father Freddy never won it as a trainer but was the victorious jockey on four occasions, has seen the ups and downs of racing from an early age so he is not looking that far ahead.

"She has recovered well after her win in the Pouliches.

I think she is in prime form," said the 36-year-old handler, who has been a trainer in his own right since 2018.

"I'm crossing my fingers that everything goes well in terms of the long trip (2100 meters compared to 1600 of the Pouliches)." Blue Rose Cen -- whose jockey Aurelien Lemaitre tasted classic success like Head for the first time in the Pouliches -- is one of two runners for the stable.

Head also saddles Wise Girl for Blue Rose Cen's Spain-based owners Yeguada Cenurion -- whose patriarch Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals's life reads like a Boys Own story.

The 75-year-old was born in Cuba to Spanish parents who left for Miami after Fidel Castro came to power -- he went on to fight for his adopted country in the Vietnam War being decorated for bravery and attaining the rank of captain.

He moved to Spain and went on to make his fortune first in pizzas -- enabling him to create the Centurion stud farm -- and then ventured into telecommunications before returning to the pizza business.

Related Topics

Business Europe France Castro Miami Spain Cuba Vietnam Sunday 2018 From Race

Recent Stories

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Ministe ..

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Minister

2 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repay ..

Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repayment of foreign loans

15 minutes ago
 UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Wa ..

UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Water Management Policies and Te ..

19 minutes ago
 SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

2 hours ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.