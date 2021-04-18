UrduPoint.com
Protest Against Police Brutality Held In U.S. Oakland

Sun 18th April 2021

Protest against police brutality held in U.S. Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Hundreds of people on Friday night marched through downtown Oakland, U.S. state of California, to demonstrate against fatal police shootings in Minneapolis and Chicago, according to a police statement released early Saturday morning.

"The City of Oakland experienced disruptive protests in the Downtown area," the city's police department said in a tweet.

Some protestors assaulted a community member and police officer, broke windows, spray-painted buildings, set a car on fire along with multiple debris fires, the police reported.

The police put the number of demonstrators at between 250 and 300 participants. Despite the damage, police issued no citations and made no arrests.

