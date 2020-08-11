Protester dies during Belarus rallies: police

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A man died during rallies in Belarus on Monday night when an explosive device went off in his hand, police said, confirming the first casualty of post-election protests.

"One of the protesters tried to throw an unidentified exlosive device at members of law enforcement. It exploded in his hand," the interior ministry said, adding that he died of his injuries.