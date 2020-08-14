UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests Persist Despite Bolivia's New Election Law

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

Protests persist despite Bolivia's new election law

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Supporters of exiled former Bolivian president Evo Morales demonstrated Thursday though in smaller numbers following approval of a new law preventing further postponement of the country's general election, the government said.

Demonstrators -- mostly indigenous people and peasants -- had set up 142 roadblocks across Bolivia after the vote was delayed twice. Officials reported some of the blockades were coming down.

Originally due to take place in May, the election was pushed back to September and then October 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters, however, suspected the government was delaying the elections to prevent Luis Arce, who represents Morales's Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, from becoming president.

The new measure, mandating that the election not be held later than October 18, was passed by the Senate late Wednesday and ratified by the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday.

Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Court also unanimously approved the resolution, confirming "Sunday, October 18, 2020 as the final, immovable and unpostponable date for election day," said the body's president Salvador Romero.

Javier Issa, internal affairs deputy minister said there was already "a reduction in roadblocks since the law was passed." Authorities said the roadblocks severely limited the ability of trucks carrying oxygen to reach hospitals where coronavirus patients were in desperate need of treatment.

Tensions had run high as the United Nations, European Union and Catholic Church called for dialogue and Interior Minister Arturo Murillo warned the country was heading for "a civil war." Last week, Murillo threatened to deploy the military to clear the roadblocks.

- Upcoming elections - Both chambers of parliament are controlled by Morales's MAS party, whose candidate Arce has consistently led the polls since his nomination by Morales in January.

Conservative interim President Jeanine Anez is polling in third place behind centrist ex-president Carlos Mesa.

On Thursday, Issa said there were fewer blockades in the northern Pando and Beni departments, and "almost none" in Santa Cruz in the east.

However, he said they remain unmoved in the administrative center of La Paz and Oruro in the west.

In El Alto, a satellite town on the outskirts of La Paz and hub of support for Morales, demonstrators maintained their blockades and demanded that Anez resign.

Carlos Huarachi, the leader of the country's main trade union federation Central Obrera Boliviana, said the law was "a betrayal" since it did little to solve the country's other problems such as its ongoing economic crisis.

Aymara indigenous leader Felipe Quispe said that his supporters had no intention of suspending their protest movement, and demanded Anez's resignation.

The executive as well as top military and police chiefs have accused protesters of "terrorism." And the government accuses Morales and Arce of being behind the roadblocks.

Experts believe that Bolivia has not yet reached the peak of its coronavirus outbreak, which is expected in early September.

Bolivia has registered more than 95,000 coronavirus cases and 3,800 deaths.

The Andean country has been in political crisis since the October 2019 election won by Morales, who subsequently resigned and fled into exile after an Organization of American States audit found evidence of fraud.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Senate Protest Police United Nations Interior Minister Parliament Vote Threatened European Union La Paz Oruro Santa Cruz Salvador Beni Mesa Bolivia Chamber Hub January May September October 2019 2020 Church From Government Top Court Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

8 hours ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

9 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.