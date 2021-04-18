UrduPoint.com
PSG End Lyon's Five-year Champions League Run With Quarters Win

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 07:50 PM

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain ended Lyon's five-year unbeaten run in the Women's Champions League with Sunday's 2-1 win to reach the semi-finals on away goals.

Hosts Lyon have won the title each year since 2016 and the fixture had been moved after they had registered numerous cases of Covid-19 in their squad.

The holders had won the first leg 1-0 in the French capital but the Parisians bounced back at the OL Stadium to secure a last four meeting with Barcelona.

USA forward Catarina Macario scored early before a PSG comeback.

France midfielder Grace Geyoro equalised after 25 minutes with a rifling shot into the top corner before Wendie Renard's second-half own goal which won the tie for PSG.

Forward Kadidiatou Diani broke down the right and Lyon captain Renard guided her dangerous cross into her own net on the hour mark.

In the other semi-final Bayern Munich face Chelsea with the first legs on April 24-25 and the return legs on May 1-2.

