UrduPoint.com

Pujara Overshadows Smith For Sussex As Neser Takes Hat-trick

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Pujara overshadows Smith for Sussex as Neser takes hat-trick

London, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :India's Cheteshwar Pujara hit his third hundred in six innings for Sussex this season at Worcester on Friday as Steve Smith made 30 after batting for the first time in the English County Championship.

Smith is playing three matches for Sussex before joining up with Australia for the World Test Championship final against India at the Oval next month and the subsequent five-match Ashes series in England.

The 33-year-old Smith, batting at number five, appeared to be finding some form before he fell lbw to Worcestershire fast bowler Josh Tongue.

Smith shared a stand of 61 with Pujara, set to be an opponent in the World Test Championship final.

Sussex captain Pujara pressed on to his eighth century in just 12 career matches for Sussex.

He was eventually dismissed for 136 in a total of 373 before Worcestershire reached 34-1 in their second innings, 75 runs behind heading into the third day of four.

Elsewhere, Australia's Michael Neser took a hat-trick for Glamorgan against a Yorkshire side featuring returning England star Jonny Bairstow.

Neser finished with a career-best 7-32, while Bairstow was 20 not out in his first major innings after more than eight months out injured following a freak accident on a golf course last September.

The 33-year-old Neser, left out of Australia's squad for the final against India and the first two Ashes Tests, gained extravagant swing and seam movement at Headingley.

For his hat-trick, Neser had Dawid Malan lbw and he then bowled both George Hill and Dom Bess as they each played no shot to swinging deliveries.

Glamorgan were 57-2 -- 196 runs ahead -- in their second innings at stumps.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Century World Australia Tongue Worcester George Dawid Malan September National University

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilate ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilateral relations

40 minutes ago
 Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching i ..

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

1 hour ago
 Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

2 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defens ..

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pent ..

2 hours ago
 Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid fin ..

Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.