Pumped-up Nadal, home hero Barty march into Melbourne quarters

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal survived an epic 28-minute tiebreak to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and top seed Ashleigh Barty joined him with victory over giant-killer Amanda Anisimova on Sunday.

Nadal will now face Canada's 14th seed Denis Shapovalov after he stunned third seed and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev -- who said "everything" went wrong.

Nadal, who is chasing a men's record 21st Grand Slam title, was pushed all the way by Adrian Mannarino in an 81-minute first set before breaking the Frenchman's resolve in a 7-6 (16/14), 6-2, 6-2 victory.

"First set was very emotional," said the 35-year-old Nadal, the 2009 Australian Open champion, who pumped his fists after emerging victorious from a marathon first-set tiebreak on a steamy day in Melbourne.

"That crazy first set was so important." The Spaniard, who dropped a set for the first time in the tournament before powering past Russia's Karen Khachanov in the previous round, will now face Shapovalov in the last eight.

The 22-year-old Shapovalov -- who caught Covid before the Slam and was not even sure he would play in Melbourne -- left Zverev still searching for a first major title after convincingly beating him 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

The German smashed his racquet and afterwards failed to find any positives.

"Today, in my opinion, was just awful from my side," he said.

Asked what went wrong by reporters, he replied: "Everything." Flashy French 17th seed Gael Monfils warned that "I'm not quite finished yet" after he surged past Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia to set up an encounter with Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini.

The 35-year-old Monfils is yet to drop a set in Melbourne.

Big-serving Berrettini sent down 28 aces to blow away Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in three sets.

"He's feeling good, I'm feeling good," he said of his clash with Monfils.

"It's going to be a fight."