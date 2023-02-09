UrduPoint.com

Putin Likely Approved MH17 Missile Supply, Investigators Say

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Putin likely approved MH17 missile supply, investigators say

The Hague, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :International investigators said Wednesday there were "strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the supply of the missile that shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.

But the team said they were halting their probe into the disaster since there was not enough evidence to prosecute more suspects and Putin has immunity as head of state in any case.

All 298 people on board were killed when a Russian-made missile slammed into the plane travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, sending it crashing to earth in separatist-held eastern Ukraine.

"There are strong indications that a decision was made at presidential level, by President Putin, to supply... the Buk TELAR" missile system, Dutch prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer said.

"Although we speak of strong indications, the high bar of complete and conclusive evidence is not reached," she told a news conference in The Hague.

The announcement comes less than three months after a Dutch court convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian in absentia over the downing of MH17.

