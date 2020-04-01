UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Working Remotely After Meeting Infected Doctor: Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:40 PM

Putin working remotely after meeting infected doctor: Kremlin

Moscow, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Russian leader Vladimir Putin has decided to handle his duties remotely, the Kremlin said Wednesday, after the head of the country's main coronavirus hospital tested positive following a meeting with the president.

Denis Protsenko, who met with Putin last week as the Russian leader visited the Kommunarka hospital in Moscow, said Tuesday he had been infected with the coronavirus but was feeling well.

"The president prefers these days to work remotely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, shortly before Putin was due to hold a cabinet meeting by videoconference.

"We are taking all precautionary measures," he said, adding that Putin was at the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow.

Putin donned a bright yellow hazmat suit for the visit last Tuesday to the hospital.

He was also seen talking to Protsenko without any protective gear but the Kremlin said there is no reason for concern about the president's health.

"All of those who were with the president at Kommunarka are being tested daily for the coronavirus," Peskov added, after saying on Tuesday that "everything is fine" with Putin.

Asked if Putin continued to shake hands with those he is meeting, Peskov said: "Of course everyone is now social distancing."Almost 70 percent of Russia's 147 million population has been ordered into strict confinement over the pandemic, following a first announcement by the mayor of Moscow on Sunday.

Russia has so far registered 2,777 cases of the coronavirus and 24 deaths, mostly in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Fine Visit Vladimir Putin Sunday All Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality withdraws 6 non-compliant hand ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Price Monitor’ to trac ..

12 minutes ago

Figo, Anelka and Roberto Carlos back Dubai Sports ..

27 minutes ago

Sindh govt reserves five graveyards for burial of ..

38 minutes ago

People with autism are part of our communities, sa ..

42 minutes ago

MBRSC releases image showing decline of NO2 in GCC

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.