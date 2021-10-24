UrduPoint.com

Quartararo Wins MotoGP World Title After Bagnaia Crashes Out At Misano

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Quartararo wins MotoGP world title after Bagnaia crashes out at Misano

Misano Adriatico, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Fabio Quartararo won his first ever MotoGP world title on Sunday after his closest rival Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Bagnaia, who was 52 points behind Quartararo heading into the race, was leading when he fell with just a few laps remaining to hand the Frenchman his country's first ever MotoGP championship.

Related Topics

World Sunday Race

Recent Stories

Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launc ..

Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launch initiative to increase contr ..

16 minutes ago
 World is changing faster than in any previous hist ..

World is changing faster than in any previous historic era: Saqr Ghobash

31 minutes ago
 13,476 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

13,476 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Deputy Secretary-Ge ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Deputy Secretary-General at Expo 2020 Dubai

46 minutes ago
 Philippines President receives UAE Ambassador&#039 ..

Philippines President receives UAE Ambassador&#039;s credentials

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds work of UAE Polio Vaccina ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds work of UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.