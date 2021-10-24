Quartararo Wins MotoGP World Title After Bagnaia Crashes Out At Misano
Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 06:00 PM
Misano Adriatico, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Fabio Quartararo won his first ever MotoGP world title on Sunday after his closest rival Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Bagnaia, who was 52 points behind Quartararo heading into the race, was leading when he fell with just a few laps remaining to hand the Frenchman his country's first ever MotoGP championship.