Quartararo wins MotoGP world title after Bagnaia crashes out at Misano

Misano Adriatico, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Fabio Quartararo won his first ever MotoGP world title on Sunday after his closest rival Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Bagnaia, who was 52 points behind Quartararo heading into the race, was leading when he fell with just a few laps remaining to hand the Frenchman his country's first ever MotoGP championship.