Queen Elizabeth II 'advised to rest' on medical grounds: palace

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled a planned trip to Northern Ireland on medical grounds, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

Royal officials said in a statement that the 95-year-old monarch "has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days".

Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the decision was understood not to be related to coronavirus and that she was resting at Windsor Castle, west of London.

She was also expected to attend events at the upcoming UN climate change summit in Glasgow next month, it added.