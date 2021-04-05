UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Questions About AstraZeneca Jab Linger

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Questions about AstraZeneca jab linger

Paris, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Persistent questions on whether rare but serious blood clots among those getting the AstraZeneca jab against Covid-19 are more frequent than in the general population, and what causes them if they are, have continued to undermine confidence in the beleaguered vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency -- which has said that benefits outweigh risks such that the vaccine should remain in use -- will provide an updated assessment next week.

- What has been observed? The blood clots seen in a handful of people vaccinated with AstraZeneca are described by the French Medicines Agency (ANSM) as "highly untypical".

"This thrombosis of large veins is unusually located in the brain, and even more rarely in the digestive tract," the agency commented.

It is also associated with a condition characterised by abnormally low levels of platelets, which are small cell fragments in our blood that form clots to stop or prevent bleeding.

In mid-March Germany's medicines regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), was the first national health authority to flag what they described as an aberrantly high number of cases involving these rare cerebral blood clots, mostly in younger and middle-aged women.

According to some specialists, this set of symptoms pointed to so-called disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), in which blood clots form throughout the body.

Also seen in extreme cases of sepsis, this condition involves "both thrombosis and haemorrhaging", Odile Launay, a member of the scientific body advising the French government on Covid-19 vaccines, told AFP.

Related Topics

Germany Women Government Blood Ansari Sugar Mills Limtied

Recent Stories

UoS launches Conference on Arabs’ and Muslims’ ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

4 hours ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

4 hours ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

4 hours ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.