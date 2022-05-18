UrduPoint.com

Race Satire Meets Teen Buddy Comedy In Amazon's 'Emergency'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Race satire meets teen buddy comedy in Amazon's 'Emergency'

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :"Emergency" begins like any coming-of-age buddy comedy. But its young heroes' night of party-hopping hi-jinks quickly takes a more serious and sinister turn -- in large part because they are Black.

Unlike white characters from genre classics like "Superbad" who emerge unscathed from playful interactions with bemused cops, college students Sean and Kunle panic when they find a high-school girl passed out on their living room floor.

Fearing what might happen if they dial 911 in such a compromising scenario, they rope Latino housemate Carlos into helping ferry her to hospital, setting off a series of hilarious and terrifying consequences.

"It seems like it's gonna be a 'Superbad' or a 'Booksmart' type of movie -- I feel like even the characters want this so badly to be like a teen comedy," the movie's writer K.D. Davila told AFP.

"They want it to be that, but it's not, it can't be." "Which is a fucked-up, bitter reality of what it's like for a lot of people," agreed director Carey Williams.

At the heart of "Emergency," out in US theaters Friday and on Amazon Prime Video next week, is the constant and everyday burden placed on young men of color whom society is quick to perceive as a threat.

Growing up, Davila said she "saw this phenomenon where my dad and other men in my family, especially the ones who were darker skinned, had to do this strange calculation every time we went anywhere, (of) considering how they're being perceived.

" "You can make those calculations and you can do your best to project 'innocence' or whatever. But it doesn't matter sometimes. You can still get pulled over and searched for no reason." Davila and Williams turned those observations into a short film, winning awards at festivals including Sundance and SXSW in 2018, before Amazon and a cast including pop star Sabrina Carpenter came aboard for this year's feature-length version.

The intervening period brought the death of George Floyd, the explosion of Black Lives Matter protests and a greater focus on diversity in Hollywood, but the filmmakers reject the idea their film is "topical.""This is literally not new. We're glad that people were talking about it and engaging with it. But the idea that it had to get to this point was a little surprising," said Davila.

In a nod to the superficiality of society's change, an indignant white couple film themselves confronting Sean and his friends simply for parking at night outside their home -- the lawn of which proudly bears a "Black Lives Matter" sign.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Young George 2018 Family From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2022

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th May 2022

26 minutes ago
 North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

9 hours ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

9 hours ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

9 hours ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.