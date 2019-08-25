Rain delays start of day three in Colombo Test

(@imziishan)

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Rain has delayed the start of the third day's play of the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo on Sunday.

The tourists were 196 for four at close of play on Saturday, trailing by 48 runs in response to Sri Lanka's 244 in the first innings.

Tom Latham, on 111, and B.J. Watling, on 25, have put on an unbeaten 70-run partnership for the fifth wicket to thwart the Sri Lankan bowling attack that made early inroads in to the Kiwi batting.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0.