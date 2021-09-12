Rallying: Acropolis Rally final results and standings

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :results from the Acropolis Rally on Sunday: 1. Kalle Rovanpera (FIN/Toyota) 3hr 28min 24.6sec, 2. Ott Tanak (EST/Hyundai) at 42.1sec, 3.

Sebastien Ogier (FRA/Toyota) 1:11.3, 4. Dani Sordo (ESP/Hyundai) 3:01.0, 5. Gus Greensmith (GBR/Ford) 5:45.0, 6. Elfyn Evans (GBR/Toyota) 6:42.7, 7. Adrien Fourmaux (FRA-BEL/Ford) 6:54.4, 8. Thierry Neuville (BEL/Hyundai) 8:41.1, 9.

Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR-GBR/Skoda) 9:02.5 Drivers' standings 1. Sebastien Ogier (FRA/Toyota) 180 pts, 2. Elfyn Evans (GBR/Toyota) 136, 3. Thierry Neuville (BEL/Hyundai) 130, 4. Kalle Rovanpera (FIN/Toyota) 129, 5.

Ott Tanak (EST/Hyundai) 106, 6. Takamoto Katsuta (JPN/Toyota) 66, 7. Craig Breen (IRL/Hyundai) 60, 8. Gus Greensmith (GBR/M-Sport Ford) 44, 9. Dani Sordo (ESP/Hyundai) 43 Constructors' standings1. Toyota 397 pts, 2. Hyundai 340, 3. M-Sport Ford 153, 4. Hyundai 2C Competition 44