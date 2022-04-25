UrduPoint.com

Rampant Rennes Back Up To Third In Ligue 1

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Rennes shrugged off back-to-back losses to direct rivals for a Champions League spot by crushing Lorient 5-0 on Sunday to reclaim third place in Ligue 1.

Martin Terrier scored his 21st goal of the season shortly after Benjamin Bourigeaud had given Rennes the lead at Roazhon Park. Terrier is now just one behind the league's top scorer Kylian Mbappe.

Captain Hamari Traore headed in a third at the start of the second half, with Flavien Tait and Gaetan Laborde also on target after Rennes defender Nayif Aguerd was sent off.

"Scoring twice in the first 20 minutes gave us confidence," said Bruno Genesio, whose side had lost to Monaco and Strasbourg in their last two games.

"We again showed that after two negative results that we were capable of reacting. It's a form of character that is starting to emerge from this team." Rennes moved back above Monaco on goal difference and to within three points of second-placed Marseille, who go to Reims in Sunday's late game.

Strasbourg missed the chance to stay level with both Rennes and Monaco after losing 1-0 at Lille -- their first defeat in 12 matches -- as Zeki Celik struck three minutes from time.

Nice remained in the race for the top three thanks to a 94th-minute goal from Khephren Thuram in a 1-0 win over Troyes.

Nantes, who face Nice in next month's French Cup final, came from two goals down to defeat Bordeaux 5-3 and plunge the six-time French champions further into relegation trouble.

Metz appear doomed to drop into the second tier and finished their a 1-0 loss at home to Brest with nine men. They are now winless in 13 matches.

Clermont rallied with two late goals to draw 2-2 with Angers and move two points clear of Saint-Etienne in the relegation play-off position.

