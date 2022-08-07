Ramsey scores on Nice debut to rescue draw in Toulouse

Paris, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Aaron Ramsey struck a minute into his Nice debut after coming on as a substitute to salvage a 1-1 draw away to promoted Toulouse on the opening weekend of the Ligue 1 season.

The Wales international curled in an equaliser on 78 minutes to cancel out a first-half goal by new Toulouse signing Thijs Dallinga, the top scorer last season in the Dutch second division.

Ramsey, 31, left Juventus when his contract was terminated at the end of July, and swiftly reappeared just across the border at Nice after penning a one-year deal.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was named on the bench by Nice coach Lucien Favre following his arrival this week from Leicester City, the club he won the Premier League title with in 2016.

Jonathan David scored twice as Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca began his reign at Lille with a 4-1 home victory over Auxerre, who are back in the top flight for the first time in a decade.

Benjamin Andre put Lille ahead inside the opening minute before Canada star David doubled the lead with just three minutes played.

David added a third before half-time and Akim Zedadka made it 4-0 just past the hour.

Gaetan Charbonnier grabbed a consolation for Auxerre.

Belgium defender Arthur Theate had a debut to forget for Rennes, putting an own goal past fellow newcomer Steve Mandanda in a 1-0 home defeat by Lorient.

Theate, signed from Bologna in July, shanked a cross past Mandanda, the 37-year-old World Cup winner who left Marseille last month after making a record 613 appearances for the club.

Wales centre-back Joe Rodon also made his Rennes debut alongside Theate after signing on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Florian Sotoca bagged a hat-trick despite missing a penalty to earn Lens a 3-2 win against Brest, while Montpellier beat Troyes by the same scoreline.

Last season's French Cup winners Nantes, who were thrashed by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions Trophy in Israel a week ago, drew 0-0 at Angers.

Marseille begin their campaign against Reims later on Sunday at the Velodrome, where new boss Igor Tudor is already under pressure.

PSG kicked off their bid for a record 11th French league crown with a 5-0 demolition of Clermont on Saturday, as Lionel Messi scored twice, including with a stunning overhead kick.