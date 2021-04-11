UrduPoint.com
Rangers Close In On Unbeaten Season

Sun 11th April 2021 | 10:00 PM

Rangers close in on unbeaten season

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Rangers took another step closer to an invincible Scottish Premiership campaign with a 2-1 win over Hibernian to maintain their 100 percent league record at Ibrox this season.

Steven Gerrard's side warmed up for next weekend's Scottish Cup fourth round clash with Celtic with a 17th straight home league victory thanks to goals from Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent either side of half-time.

The newly crowned Scottish champions are now just four games away from wrapping up an undefeated league season as they moved 20 points clear of Celtic at the top of the table.

Kevin Nisbet gave Hibs hope with 12 minutes left but Jack Ross' men could not salvage a result as they saw their lead over Aberdeen for third spot cut to four points.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

