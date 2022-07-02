UrduPoint.com

Rangers Legend Goram Dies Aged 58

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Rangers legend Goram dies aged 58

Glasgow, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Rangers goalkeeping legend Andy Goram, the only Scotsman to represent his country at football and cricket at full international level, has died of cancer aged 58, the Scottish club said on Saturday.

He had been diagnosed with terminal cancer in late May and had been given around six months to live by doctors after declining the chance of chemotherapy, which might have extended his life by an extra three months.

"Take chemotherapy and be in agony for the sake of an extra three months and zero quality of life? No thanks. Chemotherapy is off the menu," Goram told the Daily Record.

Goram made 260 appearances for Rangers between 1991 and 1998 having been signed for £1 million from Hibernian.

In that time, he won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups, and was part of the side that came close to reaching the inaugural Champions League final in 1993.

"Rangers Football Club are today deeply saddened to announce the death of our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, following a short battle with cancer," said the club in a statement on their website.

Goram was capped 43 times for the national football team and was first choice for Euro 92 and 96.

He walked out of the 1998 World Cup finals squad after Craig Brown preferred Jim Leighton to him in goal.

Born in England -- he qualified for Scotland through his Scottish father -- he played for then second-tier Oldham Athletic before moving to Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian in 1987.

It was his move to Rangers four years later that transformed his career.

He also earned a move on loan to Manchester United -- being reunited with Alex Ferguson who had given him his international debut -- and played twice in their 2000-01 title-winning campaign.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Loan World Rangers Died Craig Euro Manchester United May Cancer From Million

Recent Stories

U.S. Assistant Secretary Todd Robinson Commemorate ..

U.S. Assistant Secretary Todd Robinson Commemorates 40 Years Of Inl Programs Wit ..

27 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 Launched in Pakistan â€” Ensuring Sharp P ..

Vivo Y55 Launched in Pakistan â€” Ensuring Sharp Photography and Superior Perfor ..

39 minutes ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddique's mother passes away in Karachi

Dr. Aafia Siddique's mother passes away in Karachi

55 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils 180W Thunder Charge Technology, To ..

Infinix Unveils 180W Thunder Charge Technology, To Debut on Upcom-ing Flagship P ..

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waz ..

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Pakistan railways announces three special trains o ..

Pakistan railways announces three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.