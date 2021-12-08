Rangers say 'in impossible position' over Lyon fan ban confusion

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Rangers say they are in an "almost impossible situation" after French authorities insisted no travel ban had been placed on the Scottish club's supporters travelling to Thursday's Europa League game.

The club said on Monday they had been informed their supporters could not travel to the game in France.

But French authorities say the Scottish club misunderstood the contents of a meeting about security arrangements for the game.

A source told AFP discussions had been held about limiting the number of visiting supporters to 2,200 because the city was holding its annual 'Festival of Light', attended by tens of thousands of people, on the same night.

"In the exchanges, the theory of a total travel ban was raised, given that events like the Festival of Light and other events require a lot of security," the source said.

But because the number of Rangers fans who intended to travel was below 2,200 "there is no reason at this stage to take additional measures".

Rangers said on their website that while it welcomed the clarification, the club "finds itself in an almost impossible situation" as it had cancelled at least one flight having believed supporters were banned.

"We welcome the updated position that our supporters are now able to access the stadium on Thursday night," the club said.

"Nevertheless, we understand that the situation continues to cause uncertainty and frustration with many supporters having cancelled their flights and/or accommodation."Lyon are already qualified for the next round of the Europa League while Rangers, who are assured of finishing second in their group, will go into a playoff against a team that finishes third in their Champions League group.