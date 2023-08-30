Raphinha returns to Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :-- Barcelona winger Raphinha has been drafted into Brazil's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old replaces Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, who was cut from the 23-man squad because of a right hamstring tear.

Raphinha has not played for Brazil since last December's penalty shootout defeat to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil will play Bolivia in Belen on September 7 and Peru in Lima five days later.

The fixtures will be Brazil's first outings under Fernando Diniz, who was appointed head coach in July.