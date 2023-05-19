Rare calligraphy stele on display in Beijing

UrduPoint.com

Published May 19, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A rare stele showcasing the work of famous Chinese calligrapher Wang Xizhi is on display at Beijing Fuxue Stone Carving Museum.

All characters on the stone inscription were compiled from those written by Wang during the Eastern Jin Dynasty (317-420), the only one of its kind ever discovered in Beijing.

"It is an important relic for the study of the history of Chinese calligraphy," said Lu Jiabing, director of the Beijing Stone Carving Art Museum.

Also on display at the Fuxue museum, which is located in Beijing Fuxue Hutong Primary School, are 11 steles dating from the early Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) to the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

All the 12 steles were unearthed by chance during a renovation project of the school in 1999.

They record the construction, management, and maintenance of the school's predecessor, providing first-hand information for the study of the education system and imperial examinations in the Ming and Qing dynasties.

"Many of the inscriptions are works by famous calligraphers. They are good materials for us to learn from," said Tian Qianyi, a student of the school.

In recent years, the school has developed a series of courses on stone inscriptions, including those on rubbing techniques, copying and interpretation, said school principal Teng Yajie.

"We will continue to explore and promote traditional culture by creating an interactive museum on campus and inspiring pupils' love of traditional Chinese culture," Teng said.

