UrduPoint.com

Real Madrid Coach Ancelotti Intends For More Squad Rotations This Season

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti intends for more squad rotations this season

MADRID, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti commented on Saturday that he would be using a policy of squad rotations more this season to help his side get through the rigors of what promises to be a draining campaign in the best shape possible.

The World Cup in November and December means Real Madrid face a packed fixture Calendar until the middle of November and when the season restarts, they will also have to travel to play the Spanish Supercup and the World Cup Championships leading to a further fixture pile-up.

Although Ancelotti repeated the team that won last season's Champions League for his side's 2-0 European Supercup win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, the Italian confirmed in his pre-game press conference that he would be making changes for their La Liga opener away to Almeria.

"The reasons for squad rotations are that we have a very strong squad and we have to ensure they all remain motivated," he said.

"I need quite a big squad because as well as the World Cup, the idea is to make more changes than last season," added Ancelotti.

Sunday could see players such as Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo, Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rudiger and even Eden Hazard step into the Real Madrid starting 11 against a side that was promoted to the top-flight last season.

"We aren't going to have too many problems (with tiredness) until the World Cup," said the coach.

"The players who want to be at their best for the World Cup are going to look after themselves. My big doubt is how they will come back after the World Cup, which is when we have the important moments of the season. That is where our doubts are regarding rest," insisted Ancelotti.

Related Topics

World Frankfurt Almeria November December All Best Real Madrid Coach

Recent Stories

PIA announces 14 per cent discount in fares for pa ..

PIA announces 14 per cent discount in fares for passengers on domestic flights

39 minutes ago
 Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Kha ..

Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

59 minutes ago
 PTI leadership under fire on social media over fla ..

PTI leadership under fire on social media over flag hoisting issue in Lahore

1 hour ago
 On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo ..

On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo Ensures to Continue Satisfying ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

3 hours ago
 Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New Y ..

Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.