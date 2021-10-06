Recent winners of the Nobel Chemistry Prize

Stockholm, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Here is a list of Nobel Chemistry prize winners over the past 10 years, ahead of the announcement of this year's award on Wednesday: 2020: Emmanuelle Charpentier (France) and Jennifer Doudna (US), for developing the gene-editing technique known as the CRISPR-Cas9 DNA snipping "scissors".

2019: John Goodenough (US), Stanley Whittingham (Britain) and Akira Yoshino (Japan) for the development of lithium-ion batteries, paving the way for smartphones and a fossil fuel-free society.

2018: Frances H. Arnold (US), George P. Smith (US) and Sir Gregory P. Winter (Britain) for developing enzymes used for greener and safer chemistry and antibody drugs with fewer side effects.

2017: Jacques Dubochet (Switzerland), Joachim Frank (US) and Richard Henderson (Britain), for cryo-electron microscopy, a method for imaging tiny, frozen molecules.

2016: Jean-Pierre Sauvage (France), Fraser Stoddart (Britain) and Bernard Feringa (The Netherlands) for developing molecular machines, the world's smallest machines.

2015: Tomas Lindahl (Sweden), Paul Modrich (US) and Aziz Sancar (Turkey-US) for work on how cells repair damaged DNA.

2014: Eric Betzig (US), William Moerner (US) and Stefan Hell (Germany) for the development of super-high-resolution fluorescence microscopy.

2013: Martin Karplus (US-Austria), Michael Levitt (US-Britain) and Arieh Warshel (US-Israel) for devising computer models to simulate chemical processes.

2012: Robert Lefkowitz (US) and Brian Kobilka (US) for studies of G-protein-coupled cell receptors.

2011: Daniel Shechtman (Israel) for the discovery of quasicrystals.