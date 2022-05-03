UrduPoint.com

Record-breaking Mitrovic Sinks Luton As Fulham Win Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Record-breaking Mitrovic sinks Luton as Fulham win Championship

London, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Fulham manager Marco Silva backed record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic to thrive in the Premier League next season after the Serbia striker took his Championship tally to 43 goals this season in a title-clinching 7-0 thrashing of Luton on Monday.

Mitrovic, 27, managed just three goals as London club Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last term but Silva said: "He will be more confident next season -- we need to be that as a club as well." The 44-year-old Portuguese boss added: "All of us have to improve every single year. We cannot judge him just by the goals he scores next season -- we have to analyse many other things from him.

"We have to prepare ourselves. It's not really different from this season. The challenge will be tougher, but it was tough this season." Fulham were already assured of promotion before their final home game of this season got underway.

And they gave fans at Craven Cottage even more to celebrate against the outclassed Hatters.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney opened the scoring with a powerful strike in the 29th minute before Kenny Tete doubled the lead from long range 10 minutes later.

Any hopes promotion-chasing Luton had of making a comeback then evaporated during a cascade of Fulham goals in the second half.

Fabio Carvalho made it 3-0 before Mitrovic scored his 42nd league goal of the campaign to equal Portsmouth hero Guy Whittingham's record of most goals in a second-tier campaign, set in the 1992/93 season.

Bobby Decordova-Reid and Jean-Michael Seri fired Fulham further ahead before Mitrovic tapped in his second goal of the game.

Luton's heaviest defeat of the season dropped them down to sixth position, the last of the play-off places -- the top two are guaranteed automatic promotion with the other Premier League place decided by play-offs involving the teams finishing third to sixth.

Victory at home to Reading in their final game of the regular season on Saturday will see Luton into the play-offs but anything less and they could be overhauled by Middlesbrough.

"We had a really tough day," said Luton manager Nathan Jones.

"But they (Fulham) are the best team in the division, and congratulations to them.

"We've got nine first-team injuries...What we have to do is make sure we dust ourselves off, and we're ready to go at the weekend.

"Let's look forward to that, rather than dwell on a performance that was poor."

Related Topics

Poor London Tete Reading Middlesbrough Luton Portsmouth Lead Serbia All From Best Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

21 minutes ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

9 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

9 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

9 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.