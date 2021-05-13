UrduPoint.com
Record-hunting Lewandowski Leaves Bayern Training Early

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 08:20 PM

Record-hunting Lewandowski leaves Bayern training early

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who is one short of the Bundesliga's single-season goal record with two games remaining, left team training early on Thursday, the club has confirmed.

Lewandowski has scored 39 league goals this season -- one short of Gerd Mueller's Bundesliga tally of 40 in 1971/72.

However, he only trained for 40 minutes on Thursday ahead of Saturday's match at Freiburg.

In a statement, Bayern said Lewandowski "trained a little shorter than the rest of the team" because of his workload, having been sidelined for three weeks in April by a knee injury.

However, German newspaper Bild reported the Poland attacker suddenly pulled up and had to stop training, looking visibly annoyed.

Both Bild and magazine Kicker said Lewandowski left the pitch accompanied by team doctor Jochen Hahne and physio Gianni Bianchi.

It was the first day of a special training camp which Bayern, who were confirmed Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season last weekend, are holding in Grassau am Chiemsee, near Munich.

All German top-flight clubs are holding a quarantine camp for the last two matches of the season in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bayern host Augsburg on May 22 in their final game of the season, when they will be awarded the Bundesliga trophy.

