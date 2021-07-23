UrduPoint.com
Record Numbers Flee Militants Attacks In Burkina

Fri 23rd July 2021

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Record numbers of people in Burkina Faso have become internally displaced or fled abroad as a result of militant violence, the UN's Refugee Agency said on Friday.

In the first half of 2021, 237,000 people fled to other parts of Burkina Faso, compared to 96,000 registered during the second half of 2020, it said in a statement.

The figures bring the tally of internally displaced to 1.3 million -- six percent of the population -- in just over two years.

"The speed of internal displacement shows no sign of slowing as attacks on civilians and security forces continue unabated," the UNHCR said.

One of the poorest countries in the world, Burkina has recorded more than 1,500 deaths since militants began to sweep in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

"UNHCR is equally alarmed by an acceleration in the numbers of people from Burkina Faso forced to cross a border to reach safety," the agency added.

