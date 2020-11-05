UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reluctant Last Orders As England Enters New Lockdown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

Reluctant last orders as England enters new lockdown

London, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :After downing a final round of drinks, queueing outside soon-to-close shops or getting a last haircut, England's 56 million people entered a second coronavirus lockdown on Thursday with more doubts about the stringent policy than the first time around.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson abandoned a recently introduced system of regional curbs and announced an England-wide shutdown after dire warnings that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases.The death toll is hitting six-month highs.

But while opinion polls suggest overall public backing for the stay-at-home policy, concerns are mounting about the impact on the economy and on mental health. A sizeable minority of 32 Conservative MPs voted against the measures on Wednesday.

When the country entered its first lockdown in bright March springtime, support was strong. But compliance with coronavirus measures has been fraying the longer they drag on into the winter, as people's livelihoods come under greater strain.

"We will be paying this off for years," said Joe Curran, the landlord of The Queen's Head pub in the Soho area of central London.

"This lockdown will cost us thousands on top of the thousands so far." A new study of more than 6,000 adults by King's College London found one-quarter believed they had already contracted Covid-19 during the first wave, a much higher level of infection than government scientists estimate.

Many in the study stated they were therefore immune and free to breach lockdown rules.

Johnson, the Conservative leader, stressed that the latest measures would end "automatically" on December 2, when England will revert to a tiered system of curbs to reflect differing infection levels in individual regions.

Britain is among the world's hardest-hit countries with nearly 48,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus from just over one million positive cases.

A total of 492 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were recorded on Wednesday -- the highest number since mid-May.

England joined the other nations of the UK -- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland -- in imposing another lockdown, in line with European nations including France and Germany.

Related Topics

World Minority France Germany London Wales Ireland United Kingdom March December From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

9 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

8 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

8 hours ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

8 hours ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

8 hours ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.