UrduPoint.com

Remains Of Two Children Found In Suitcases Auctioned In New Zealand

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Remains of two children found in suitcases auctioned in New Zealand

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :New Zealand police on Thursday confirmed that human remains found in two suitcases bought at an Auckland auction were of two Primary school-aged children, with officers vowing to find those responsible.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the bodies were likely to have been in storage for several years and the victims are thought to have been between five and ten years old.

The children were concealed in two suitcases of similar size, he said.

"The nature of this discovery provides some complexities to the investigation especially given the time lapsed between the time of death and the time of discovery," Vaaelua added.

The remains were only discovered when a family brought a trailer-load of items being sold in bulk from a storage unit.

Police reiterated that the family concerned are not connected to the homicide, but are "understandably distressed by the discovery" and they have asked for privacy, Vaaelua added.

Household and personal items found alongside the suitcases are helping provide clues to identify the victims.

Both the storage unit and property where the suitcases were taken to have been thoroughly examined by forensic experts.

Vaaelua also revealed that police in New Zealand are working with international criminal agency Interpol in their investigation.

The relatives of the victims are thought to be in New Zealand.

The children had not yet been identified and Vaaelua said he felt for their families, who might not be aware they were dead.

"A lot of us (in the police) are parents and we have a job to do and we're doing our very best to identify the victims," he said.

"What I can say is we are making very good progress with DNA inquiries.

"The investigation team is working very hard to hold accountable the person or persons responsible for the death of these children."

Related Topics

Dead Police Job Auckland Progress Criminals Family From Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

11 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

11 hours ago
 Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility ..

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.