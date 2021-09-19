Rennie to keep faith with winning Wallabies against Pumas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brisbane, Australia, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said Australia would resist the urge to make wholesale changes for next weekend's Rugby Championship clash against an out-of-form Argentina in Townsville.

After back-to-back wins against South Africa, Rennie said he wanted to maintain cohesion against the Pumas, who have been poor against both New Zealand and South Africa so far.

"We've talked about earning the right to play," Rennie said after the Wallabies comprehensively outplayed the Springboks 30-17 in Brisbane on Saturday.

"If guys are fronting up on Saturday the chances are they are going to be close to the mix the following week.

"We've had a good look at Argentina. There may be a couple of tweaks based on what we think is going to be important.

"But of course we want to reward guys that are playing well." One change Rennie will have to make for Saturday's match is at fullback, with Tom Banks out for at least six weeks after he broke his arm making a tackle in the 28th minute.

Banks had been having his best game of the season until he was injured.

His replacement, Reece Hodge, kicked well and defended solidly, but was poor under the high ball.

Queensland Reds fly-half James O'Connor is fit again and could be considered at 15, especially with Quade Cooper playing so well in the number 10 jersey.

Rennie also has the option of moving Andrew Kellaway from the wing or take a gamble on young Queensland flier Jordan Petaia.

Rennie may also be considering replacing flanker Lachie Swinton, whose poor tackling technique saw him receive a yellow card for a high shot on Duane Vermeulen.

Japan-based Sean McMahon has been added to the squad and could come in for Swinton, while Reds No.8 Harry Wilson may also be considered.

Rennie said Saturday's win was the Wallabies' best performance this year.

"I thought we were clinical -- against New Zealand we created lots of opportunities but we turned it over and were punished," he said.

"Tonight we were good enough to take those opportunities."