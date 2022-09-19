UrduPoint.com

Republican Movements Catch Wind In Caribbean After Queen's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022

Republican movements catch wind in Caribbean after queen's death

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Black cloth covers the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II hanging in Antigua's parliament -- a sign of the island's mourning and an unintentional symbol of a possible Caribbean future without the British monarchy.

The queen's death has put the wind at the back of republican movements in a region once dominated by the British empire, analysts say, as calls continue for the crown to apologize for the slave trade and atone for the sins of colonization.

The idea "has entered mainstream, 'common-sense' discourse as a wider spectrum of society engages with the issues and asks themselves what has the monarchy ever done for us?" says Kate Quinn, an associate professor in Caribbean history at University College London.

Republicanism predates the end of the second Elizabethan era, Quinn said, "but her death and the accession of Charles have given further momentum to debate on the issue in the region.

" Antigua and Barbuda became the first to float plans to move toward becoming a republic after the queen's death, with Prime Minister Gaston Browne telling media he hopes to hold a referendum on the issue within three years.

His counterpart in the Bahamas has signaled similar hopes, though without giving any timeline.

"For me, it is always on the table," Prime Minister Phillip Davis said in comments reported by the Nassau Guardian newspaper the day after the queen died. "I will have to have a referendum and the Bahamian people will have to say to me, 'yes'."Jamaica, too, is considering "moving on," as Prime Minister Andrew Holness pointedly told the king's son Prince William during a disastrous tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.

They are following a path blazed by Barbados, once known as "Little England" but whose ruling Labour Party last year used its majority to approve a constitutional amendment removing the queen as head of state.

