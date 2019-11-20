Researchers develop electrolyte with stable cycling life

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese researchers have developed a new type of electrolyte to provide stable power cycling retention of batteries, according to the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS) on Tuesday.

Sodium-based dual-ion batteries (SDIBs) have advantages of high operating voltage, environmental friendliness and low cost.

Developing quasi-solid-state electrolytes (QSSEs) with excellent electrochemical stability at high voltage can improve the properties of the SDIBs, said a recent paper published in the journal of Advanced Functional Materials.

The researchers from the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology of the CAS developed a flexible SDIB based on a QSSE, which exhibits a porous 3D structure with apparently enhanced ionic conductivity, facilitating fast ionic migration of both anions and cations.

The SDIB showed excellent cycling stability with a capacity retention of more than 90 percent after 600 cycles, high flexibility and a wide working temperature range from minus 20 degrees Celsius to 70 degrees Celsius, said the paper.

The results suggested the potential of the batteries for high-performance flexible energy storage applications.