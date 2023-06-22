UrduPoint.com

Restaurant Explosion Kills 31 In Northwest China

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :At least 31 people were killed when an explosion ripped through a restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan, state media said Thursday.

"A leak of liquefied petroleum gas... caused an explosion during the operation of a barbecue restaurant," state news agency Xinhua said of the Wednesday evening blast, citing the regional Communist Party committee.

Seven more people were receiving medical treatment, the agency said, with one of them in a "critical condition".

Two others had suffered severe burns, two had minor injuries and two had scratches caused by flying glass, Xinhua said.

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed more than a dozen firefighters working at the site as smoke poured out of a gaping hole in the restaurant's facade.

Shards of glass and other debris littered the darkened street, which is also home to a number of other eateries and entertainment venues.

The explosion at about 8:40 pm (1240 GMT) on Wednesday took place at the Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant in a residential area of downtown Yinchuan, the capital of the Ningxia autonomous region.

It occurred on the eve of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, when many in China go out and socialise with friends.

Chinese President Xi Jinping "demanded all-out efforts in treating the wounded and the strengthening of safety supervision and management in key industries and fields to effectively protect people's lives and property", CCTV reported Thursday.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said local fire and rescue services dispatched more than 100 people and 20 vehicles to the scene in the wake of the blast.

Local authorities "immediately... demanded that all-out search and rescue efforts be organised, the wounded be properly treated and casualties be reduced as much as possible", the ministry said.

The rescue efforts had concluded by 4:00 am on Thursday, it said.

Related Topics

Fire China Vehicles Fuyang Yinchuan SITE Gas Media Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

8 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

9 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

9 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

9 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

9 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.