UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revised Diamond League Season To Start In Gateshead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Revised Diamond League season to start in Gateshead

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Diamond League season of elite athletics meetings will now begin in Gateshead on May 23 after the city in northeast England replaced Rabat.

The meeting in the Moroccan capital has been cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions as the pandemic continues to disrupt the Calendar as athletes prepare for the rearranged Tokyo Olympics this year.

It will be the first time Gateshead has hosted a Diamond League meeting since the series, formerly the Golden League, was rebranded in 2010.

In other changes to the 2021 calendar, Rome's Pietro Mennea Golden Gala meeting will relocate to Florence following the confirmation on Wednesday that the Italian capital's Stadio Olimpico will host matches in the football European Championship after the Italian government met UEFA's demand that spectators be allowed to attend.

The meeting in Florence will move from June 4 to June 10.

In another change, the Bislett Games in Oslo, due to take place in June, will be postponed until July 1 to comply with local coronavirus restrictions.

Diamond League chair Sebastian Coe said organisers were "working hard, in extraordinarily difficult and fast changing circumstances, to deliver events for the athletes rather than cancelling them".

Revised 2021 Diamond League calendar May 23 - Gateshead (GBR) May 28 - Doha (QAT) June 10 - Florence (ITA) July 1 - Oslo (NOR) July 4 - Stockholm (SWE) July 9 - Monaco (MON) July 13 - London (GBR) August 14 - Shanghai (CHN) August 21 - Eugene (USA) August 22 - Venue to be confirmed (CHN) August 26 - Lausanne (SUI) August 28 - Paris (FRA)September 3 - Brussels (BEL)September 8-9 - Zurich (SUI)

Related Topics

USA Football Brussels London Shanghai Paris Florence Rome Tokyo Monaco Rabat Oslo Ita Doha Stockholm Lausanne Eugene May June July August September Gold Olympics National University From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

102,340 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 minute ago

PM appreciates police for their heroic stand

10 minutes ago

Women players to start training at Moin Khan Acade ..

18 minutes ago

Women players to assemble in Karachi for training ..

29 minutes ago

Babar Azam says team is ready for same momentum in ..

41 minutes ago

Ericsson launches Together Apart Hackathon to boos ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.