Richardson Scorches To 100m Victory At US Trials

Sun 20th June 2021 | 09:00 AM

Richardson scorches to 100m victory at US trials

Eugene, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Rising sprint star Sha'Carri Richardson surged to victory in the 100m at the US Olympic track and field trials in Oregon on Saturday, punching her ticket to Tokyo in 10.86 seconds.

Richardson got out of the blocks slowly, and trailed behind Javianne Oliver at the halfway stage.

But the 21-year-old from Texas hit the front with 30 meters to go, and pulled clear to score a decisive victory at Hayward Field.

Oliver finished second in 10.99sec while Teahna Daniels was third in 11.

03.

Richardson is the second fastest woman in the world over 100m this year, running a 10.72sec in April.

Only Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run quicker, the two-time Olympic champion running 10.63sec in Kingston earlier this month.

Richardson however showed on Saturday that she is ready to give Fraser-Pryce a serious challenge at next month's Olympics.

Her winning time in Saturday's final came despite running into negative headwind. In the semi-finals earlier Saturday she had run a blistering but wind-assisted 10.64.

