River Plate Taste 2-1 Win Over Boca Juniors In Superclasico

Mon 04th October 2021

River Plate taste 2-1 win over Boca Juniors in Superclasico

ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :River Plate claimed a 2-1 victory against 10-man Boca Juniors in Superclasico, the Argentina Primera Division match held at the El Monumental in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

Forward Julian Alvares opened the scoring in the 25th minute, and doubled the lead in the 43rd minute.

In the stoppage time, Carlos Zambrano narrowed the gap to one.

Boca Juniors were down to 10 men as defender Marcos Rojo was shown a red card in the 16th minute.

