Rivers In China's Gansu Get Electronic Identities

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

LANZHOU, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:Northwest China's Gansu Province has replaced information signs with "electronic identities" for its 12,299 rivers, local authorities said.

The e-ID refers to a QR code, which can be scanned to obtain basic information about the river -- name, length, mouth and source, but also responsibilities of the river chief and the number of complaints hotline, said the provincial department of water resources.

"The e-ID can help strengthen the dynamic management of the rivers while reducing the production costs to update the information signs," said Meng Zhaofang, a department official.

"It can also encourage the public to participate in river management and ensure better social supervision," Meng said.

