Rogers To Face Kasatkina In San Jose WTA Final

Published August 07, 2022

San Francisco, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Shelby Rogers and Daria Kasatkina booked a WTA title clash in San Jose on Saturday with upset wins in the hardcourt US Open tuneup in California.

Rogers, ranked 45th in the world, beat 19th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-4 to reach her third career final and her first since a runner-up finish in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

She'll be seeking her first career title when she takes on 12th-ranked Kasatkina, who toppled world number four Paula Badosa -- the second seed -- 6-2, 6-4.

Kasatkina notched her second win in three career meetings with Spain's Badosa.

