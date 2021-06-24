UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Role Of Women Parliamentarians In Budget, Legislation Lauded

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The women parliamentarians of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and discussed various matters of importance.

The meeting was attended by Members of National Assembly Alia Hamza, Saira Bano and Nuzhat Pathan.

PM's Special Assistant for Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar was also present on the occasion.

The meeting highlighted the positive role played by the women parliamentarians in matters relating to budget and legislation.

