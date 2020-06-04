UrduPoint.com
Romania's Top Football League To Restart On June 12

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Romania's top football league to restart on June 12

Bucharest, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Romanian football's top division will restart next week after three months away due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's Professional Football League (LPF) announced on Wednesday.

The top-flight Liga 1, which is run by the LPF, will recommence in Craiova on June 12 with Universitatea hosting FC Botosani. The match will be held behind closed doors.

Fans in Romania will have all eyes on a bigger clash two days later, when reigning champions and league leaders CFR Cluj travel to former European champions Steaua Bucharest, who are four points back in second.

The LPF's announcement comes after the Romanian government authorised outside training and the gradual resumption of sporting competitions, although Minister of Sport Ionut Stroe ruled out fans being able to attend matches.

Teams will be subject to strict hygiene regulations, and Stroe said players will undergo a first test for COVID-19 two or three days before their first match and then once every two weeks.

Any player who tests positive, and the people with which he came into contact, will be held in solitary confinement for two weeks, while the matches of the affected club will be rescheduled.

