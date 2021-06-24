Ronaldo scores 109th international goal to equal record

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 109th goal for Portugal in Wednesday's Euro 2020 game against France to equal Iran striker's Ali Daei all-time international record.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo, the leading scorer in European Championship history, converted his second penalty of the game in Budapest to match the record in his 178th international appearance.