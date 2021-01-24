UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Root's 186 Helps England Close In On Sri Lanka

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Root's 186 helps England close in on Sri Lanka

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Skipper Joe Root was run out shy of a second successive double century Sunday as England scored 339 for nine in reply to Sri Lanka's 381 on day three of the second Test in Galle.

Root was out to a direct throw from Oshada Fernando on 186 in the final over of the day as stumps were called with England trailing by 42 runs.

Sri Lanka's Lasith Embuldeniya claimed seven wickets and broke a key seventh-wicket stand of 81 between Root and Dom Bess, who fell to the left-arm spinner for 32.

Root, who completed his 19th Test ton in 99 matches before lunch, kept pushing in the marathon knock of 309 balls.

The captain, who hit a match-winning 228 in his team's opening win, was helped along by wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler in a partnership of 97 runs.

Debutant Ramesh Mendis took his first international wicket when he dismissed Buttler for 55 after the batsman's reverse sweep hit his boot and the ball lobbed for an easy catch to short leg.

Buttler survived a similar call in the morning session when replays showed his shot had hit the boot and ground, and he went on to register his 18th Test fifty.

Embuldeniya, who registered his third five-wicket haul, struck twice early in the day with his left-arm spin, including the key wicket of Jonny Bairstow, to break a 111-run third-wicket stand with Root.

Bairstow, who added just four more to his overnight 24, was given not out by the umpire but Sri Lanka successfully reviewed the call as replays suggested the ball had grazed the bat before hitting the pad and being caught second slip.

Root reached his hundred with a single off Dilruwan Perera and raised the bat to an applauding dressing room and lone England fan standing on the ramparts of the fort overlooking the picturesque ground.

He went past England greats including Geoff Boycott (8,114), Kevin Pietersen (8,181) and David Gower (8,231) in Test runs before he attempted a cheeky single, and was run out while returning back to his crease.

The series resumed on January 14 behind closed doors after being cancelled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Century Sri Lanka Marathon Jos David Galle January March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

46 minutes ago

UAE leads Arab, Asian countries in resuming rugby ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

1 hour ago

ENOC Group wins ‘Sword of Honour’ award by Bri ..

1 hour ago

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

2 hours ago

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.