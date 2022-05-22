Rovanpera pulls ahead of Evans in Rally of Portugal

Matosinhos, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :World championship leader Kalle Rovanpera took control of the Rally of Portugal at the expense of Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans before the penultimate stage on Saturday.

Rovenpera moved four seconds ahead of the Welsh driver after SS15 at Amarante in the north, with Japan's Takamoto Katsuta, also in a Toyota, third 1min 37sec off the pace.

Starting the afternoon stages 18 seconds adrift of early leader Evans, the 21-year-old Finnish driver first closed the gap on SS13 and SS14.

But on SS15, won by Belgian Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai, Rovanpera struck a blow, finishing the special 13 seconds quicker than Evans.

Rovanpera no longer has to worry about French pair Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier who were both forced to retire on Saturday.

Loeb, a nine-time world champion, had a technical problem on his M-Sport Ford on SS11, won by Rovanpera.

The day before, the 48-year-old had already had to retire after hitting a safety wall on SS5, when he was leading the rally.

Toyota's Ogier, an eight-time world champion, also got into trouble on SS11.

The reigning world champion landed in the ditch at the exit of a bend. The 38-year-old managed to free his car from the side and was able to finish the special, but with a very significant delay.

Bidding for a record-breaking sixth Rally of Portugal win, Ogier then contested SS12 but finally gave up during the technical break.

The day before, he had ended his day with a retirement after a first puncture on SS6 and then again on SS7.

"It was not easy," said Evans, who won in Portugal last year.

"The sand was really thick in places and it was difficult to get traction. You just have to trust your rhythm and go from there." After three rounds of the championship contested on asphalt and snow, the drivers in Portugal are back on gravel.

The stages take in dirt roads in the centre and north of the country, which are dusty during the first passages, brittle and uneven later.

Saturday's route included two loops of three stages in the regions of Braga and Porto, before the final timed stage on a 3.3km urban layout in Porto.