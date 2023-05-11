UrduPoint.com

RSNF Launches 2nd, 3rd Medium Couach-class High-speed Patrol Boats In Western Fleet

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 11:01 AM

RSNF launches 2nd, 3rd medium Couach-class high-speed patrol boats in Western Fleet

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) in the Western Fleet Command launched on Wednesday the second and third French Couach-class medium high-speed patrol vessels.

Vice Admiral Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al-Gharibi, the RSNF deputy commander, raised the flag over the two boats on behalf of the RSNF Commander Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili to mark their entry into the service, in the presence of the commander of the Western Fleet, Rear Admiral Yahya bin Mohammed Asiri.

Christophe Kloeckner, the CEO of Chantier Naval Couach and director of LIG Nex1 Co., Ltd attended the ceremony.

The Couach boats are characterized by their unique and advanced design and their high-speed engines, which boost their capacities in maneuvers.

