RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 08:40 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :English Premiership table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 9 9 0 0 318 220 7 43 Sale 8 6 0 2 219 171 4 28 Harlequins 8 5 0 3 239 209 6 26 Northampton 9 4 0 5 266 280 8 24 Exeter 9 4 0 5 241 231 5 21 Gloucester 8 4 0 4 201 204 5 21 Leicester 7 3 0 4 176 181 5 17 Bath 8 3 0 5 198 215 5 17 Newcastle 8 3 0 5 188 216 5 17Bristol 7 2 0 5 169 246 5 13London Irish 7 1 0 6 181 223 6 10