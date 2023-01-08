UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2023 | 12:10 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 12 11 0 1 392 268 8 52 Sale 11 8 0 3 298 216 6 38 Harlequins 11 6 0 5 287 283 7 31 Gloucester 12 6 0 6 272 276 7 31 Exeter 12 6 0 6 299 293 6 30 Northampton 12 5 0 7 343 366 9 29 Leicester 12 5 1 6 294 336 7 29 Newcastle 12 5 0 7 286 319 6 26 Bath 11 4 0 7 250 270 7 23 London Irish 11 3 0 8 286 301 10 22 Bristol 10 3 1 6 230 309 7 21 Note: Wasps and Worcester relegated from Premiership after entering administration

More Stories From Miscellaneous

