RugbyU: European Challenge Cup Results

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :European Challenge Cup result on Sunday: London Irish (ENG) 26 Pau (FRA) 17 Played Saturday Bayonne (FRA) 20 Leicester Tigers (ENG) 28 Worcester Warriors (ENG) 29 Ospreys (WAL) 38 Played Friday Castres (FRA) 17 Newcastle Falcons (ENG) 28 Brive (FRA) 18 Zebre (ITA) 18 -- Agen and Cardiff Blues awarded 28-0 victories over Treviso and Stade Francais respectively after matches cancelled due to coronavirus.

