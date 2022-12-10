RugbyU: European Champions Cup Results
Paris, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :European Champions Cup results on Friday, the opening weekend of the 2022/2023 tournament: Pool B London Irish (ENG) 27 Montpellier (FRA) 32 Playing Saturday (GMT) Pool A Racing 92 (FRA) v Leinster (IRL) (1300), Sharks (RSA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1300); Gloucester (ENG) v Bordeaux Begles (FRA) (1515); Bulls (RSA) v Lyon (FRA) (1730); Castres (FRA) v Exeter (ENG) (2000) Pool B Clermont (FRA) v Stormers (RSA) (1515), La Rochelle (FRA) v Northampton (ENG) (1730) Playing Sunday Pool A Saracens (ENG) v Edinburgh (SCO) (1515) Pool BSale (ENG) v Ulster (IRL) (1515), Munster (IRL) v Toulouse (FRA) (1515), Ospreys (WAL) v Leicester (ENG) (1730)