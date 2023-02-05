- Home
RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 12:50 PM
Paris, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :French Top 14 results on Saturday: Toulouse 21 Bayonne 16 La Rochelle 16 Lyon 20 Pau 38 Racing92 19 Brive 22 Perpignan 24 Clermont 41 Castres 26 Montpellier 18 Toulon 20 Playing SundayStade Francais v Bordeaux-Begles (2005 GMT)
