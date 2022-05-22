RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2022 | 12:10 PM
Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Super Rugby Pacific table (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Auckland Blues 13 12 0 1 452 267 6 54 Canterbury Crusaders 13 10 0 3 442 253 8 48 ACT Brumbies 13 10 0 3 382 274 4 44 Waikato Chiefs 13 9 0 4 418 314 5 41 Wellington Hurricanes 13 8 0 5 419 303 6 38 NSW Waratahs 13 8 0 5 348 297 5 37 Queensland Reds 13 8 0 5 327 299 3 35 Otago Highlanders 13 4 0 9 318 314 6 22 Melbourne Rebels 13 3 0 10 289 439 4 16 Western Force 12 2 0 10 251 393 6 14Fijian Drua 13 2 0 11 227 483 3 11Moana Pasifika 12 1 0 11 207 444 2 6